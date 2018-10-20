Logo
F1 - Stroll to race out 2018 with Williams

"It’s very difficult to terminate during the season"


20 October 2018 - 10h26, by GMM 

Lance Stroll says he is staying at Williams for the final few races of 2019.

Earlier, it seemed clear that the Canadian would leave the struggling British team to join his new team-owning father Lawrence Stroll at Force India.

"There are a lot of politics behind the scenes," Lance told Le Journal de Montreal in Austin.

"It’s very difficult to terminate during the season. Changing teams was tempting but in the end it was better to stick to the agreement," he added.

It has not yet been confirmed, but it is almost certain that Stroll will be Sergio Perez’s teammate at Force India in 2019.

"We have to turn the page," he said. "I look forward to embarking on a new chapter of my career next year.

"I support my father in all his endeavours. He will bring fresh blood to the organisation," added Stroll.


