Lance Stroll has not denied that he had a seat fitting at Racing Point Force India’s Silverstone HQ last week.

It is strongly rumoured that the Canadian will switch from Williams within this season, and possibly in time for the Singapore grand prix later this month.

When asked why he was spotted at Force India’s factory last week, the 19-year-old joked to La Presse newspaper: "Actually I wanted to go to London but took the wrong exit."

Asked if he had a seat fitting, the son of new Force India owner Lawrence Stroll added: "Maybe."

More forthcoming was Force India boss Otmar Szafnauer, who confirmed the seat fitting took place.

"Lance came and had a look and we made him the seat," he is quoted by Marca. "He fits in the car just in case.

"The first step is to be released by Williams, assuming that he would want him to be released," Szafnauer added.

"We will probably keep the same two drivers for the rest of the year, but you never know what tomorrow holds," he said.

"We made the seat because we are in control of that, but the rest is legal. If hypothetically we go to put Lance in the car and Esteban (Ocon) says ’Sorry I have a contract’, what could we do?" admitted Szafnauer.