Lance Stroll is giving nothing away about his immediate future.

It is strongly rumoured that, after Sunday’s Singapore grand prix, the Williams driver will oust Esteban Ocon at Force India.

That Silverstone based team has just been bought by Stroll’s billionaire father, Lawrence.

But Lance said in Singapore: "I’m still with Williams, and I’m racing one race at a time.

"I put on my helmet and go on the track. That’s all," he told La Presse.

Many have lamented Ocon’s predicament, believing that the talented Frenchman arguably deserves a place more than the well-funded Stroll.

"That does not bother me," Stroll insisted.

"Formula one is a business, and there are several teams in formula one. He has a management team and people around him like all the other drivers.

"But he’s obviously talented and it would be sad if he’s not here," he added.