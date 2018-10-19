Sergio Perez thinks a cash injection will push Force India forwards in 2019.

Although it was an open secret in the F1 paddock, the Mexican was in Austin finally announced as a continuing driver for the Silverstone based team for next year.

Earlier this year, Perez was instrumental to the shake-up that resulted in Lawrence Stroll - his likely teammate Lance Stroll’s father - taking over the team.

"Given the size of the investment with which the team is going to start next season, we expect a lot," Perez said in Austin.

"We must rise to a new level. We have made progress since I joined the team but this investment will have a big impact on how the team starts the season," he explained.

"We have a good car now but it arrived too late this year," Perez added. "In 2019 we should be strong from the first race and that can help a lot.

"We have had limited resources for many years, but now we’ll get the opportunity to maximise our potential."