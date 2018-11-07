Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Stroll can be ’great’ for Force India - boss

"From the outside I’ve seen him do a good job"

 F1


Miniboutik



Otmar Szafnauer thinks Lance Stroll will be a "great driver" for Force India.

The news has not been announced yet, but it is an open secret that the son of new team owner Lawrence Stroll will be Sergio Perez’s teammate from 2019.

"I don’t know him well yet, but from the outside I’ve seen him do a good job," team boss Szafnauer, referring to 19-year-old Stroll, told Brazil’s Globo.

"Next to Felipe Massa he finished three points behind last year and Felipe was world champion for half a lap in 2018," he said.

"And when Sergey Sirotkin went to Williams this year, everyone told me he is very fast in qualifying, but Lance is beating him. All that suggests we are dealing with a great driver.

"He’s still very young but we will help him to develop. And if there is something we know how to do, it’s how to train young drivers like Nico Hulkenberg, Paul di Resta, Jules Bianchi and others," Szafnauer said.

"We can extract the potential out of young drivers and with Lance it will be no different."


7 November 2018 - 10h22, by GMM 



Bookmark and Share
Plus
Previous news: Monza gets F1 funding boost for 2020
Next news: Vettel ’made more mistakes than Ferrari’ - Massa
F1
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Race (638 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Pre-race (198 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Saturday (622 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Friday (632 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Thursday (527 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Race (495 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Pre-race (382 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Saturday (743 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Friday (774 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Thursday (281 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

















F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC