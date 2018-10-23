Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Stroll announcement on hold because of Ocon - Szafnauer

"There’s no reason to rush, simply out of courtesy"


23 October 2018 - 08h40, by GMM 

Force India is holding off on confirming Lance Stroll for 2019 out of "courtesy" to Esteban Ocon.

It is an open secret that Ocon will be ousted and replaced with Stroll, whose billionaire father Lawrence has bought the team.

"We will not announce the other driver until Esteban’s future is clarified," team boss Otmar Szafnauer said.

"There’s no reason to rush, simply out of courtesy. It would be good if Esteban could announce his future himself."

Force India then hopes to have the deal in place for Stroll by Abu Dhabi, when the Canadian could get an early start by participating in the post-race test.

"The second driver will definitely do the winter tests, but if he can test already in Abu Dhabi that would be ideal.

"Those tests are aimed at 2019, and we’ll get to use the new tyres," Szafnauer added.


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 US GP - Race (495 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Pre-race (382 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Saturday (743 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Friday (774 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Thursday (281 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Race (606 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Pre-race (355 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Saturday (935 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Friday (779 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Thursday (495 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC


(function() { var loadSirdata = function() { var service = "GS.d"; var config = { pa : "21287", u : document.location.href, r : document.referrer, si : "5", rand : (new Date()).getTime() }; var configParams = []; for(var v in config){ configParams .push(v+'='+encodeURIComponent(config[v])); } var sddanJS=document.createElement('script'); sddanJS.async = true; sddanJS.type = "text/javascript"; sddanJS.src='//js.sddan.com/'+service+'?'+ configParams.join('&'); document.getElementsByTagName('head')[0].appendChild(sddanJS); }; window.__cmp('getVendorConsents', [53], function(result) { if(result && result.vendorConsents && result.vendorConsents[53] !== undefined && result.vendorConsents[53] === true) { loadSirdata(); } }); })()