Lance Stroll’s switch from Williams to Force India will finally be announced in the coming hours.

With Robert Kubica now completing Williams’ 2019 lineup, it remains an open secret that Stroll is moving to Force India which has been bought by his billionaire father.

"You can count the hours to find out," Lance Stroll is quoted by Le Journal de Montreal, amid a rumour that Abu Dhabi will be the scene of the official announcement.

"I cannot wait to turn the page and move on to another chapter of my career," he added.

Stroll, 20, does not hide that Force India will be his 2019 destination.

"It will be a privilege to work with my dad," he said.

"I owe him everything. He is demanding, but he has learned to succeed in all his projects. He does not accept half measures and I will do everything to demonstrate that he was right to trust me."

Stroll even hinted that he will get his first taste of life at Force India next week, in the post-race test.

"That’s the plan," he said. "I do not plan to leave Abu Dhabi on Sunday night."