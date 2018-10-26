Gunther Steiner has played down scepticism about the identity of Haas’ new title sponsor.

Next year, the American team’s cars will have a different livery after signing a naming sponsorship deal with British energy drink Rich Energy.

Earlier, Rich Energy was linked with the buyout of the Force India team, but there were claims the little-known company actually couldn’t afford the deal.

Now, Rich Energy has teamed up with Haas, prompting a "significant livery change" for 2019.

Haas team boss Steiner played down the scepticism about the Rich Energy brand.

"Our due diligence has been done, and we investigated what we needed to investigate. Our legal advisors were satisfied," he said in Mexico.