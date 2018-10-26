Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Steiner plays down Rich Energy scepticism

"Our due diligence has been done"

 F1


Miniboutik



Gunther Steiner has played down scepticism about the identity of Haas’ new title sponsor.

Next year, the American team’s cars will have a different livery after signing a naming sponsorship deal with British energy drink Rich Energy.

Earlier, Rich Energy was linked with the buyout of the Force India team, but there were claims the little-known company actually couldn’t afford the deal.

Now, Rich Energy has teamed up with Haas, prompting a "significant livery change" for 2019.

Haas team boss Steiner played down the scepticism about the Rich Energy brand.

"Our due diligence has been done, and we investigated what we needed to investigate. Our legal advisors were satisfied," he said in Mexico.


26 October 2018 - 13h57, by GMM 



Bookmark and Share
Plus
Previous news: Doctors not ruling out Abu Dhabi return for Lauda

F1
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Thursday (527 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Race (495 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Pre-race (382 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Saturday (743 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Friday (774 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Thursday (281 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Race (606 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Pre-race (355 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Saturday (935 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Friday (779 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

















F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC