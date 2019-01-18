Logo
F1 - Sponsor to decide on Sirotkin’s F1 return - Aleshin

"Objectively, Sergey has great potential"

A return to formula one is a possibility for Sergey Sirotkin.

That is the view of Mikhail Aleshin, a senior driver for the Russian bank SMP’s motor sport programme.

Fellow Russian Sirotkin made his F1 debut for Williams in 2018, but one year later he has lost his seat.

But when asked by Sportbox if a return to F1 is possible for 23-year-old Sirotkin, Aleshin answered: "There is that opportunity.

"The decision, naturally, will be made by the management of SMP Racing.

"Objectively, Sergey has great potential, but it is clear that it cannot be realised if you go with a weak team.

"Before the start of the season, no one thought Williams would be so bad. When that became clear, Sergey’s only task was to stay ahead of his teammate.

"It was not easy for him, considering that his teammate had more experience. Nevertheless, he coped and proved that he would be able to do well with a good team," Aleshin added.

Sirotkin is expected to join SMP Racing’s LMP1 programme in 2019, and recently tested a DTM car and attended the Morocco round of the Formula E race.


18 January 2019 - 15h22, by GMM 



