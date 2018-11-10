Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Sponsor says Force India budget to ’triple’

"They should actually now be in fourth place"

 F1


Miniboutik



A Force India sponsor says the Silverstone based team’s budget is tripling for 2019.

The team almost collapsed this year, but was rescued by billionaire Canadian fashion mogul Lawrence Stroll.

"Next year, Force India wants to get into the top three. It’s a very strong team," said Sergey Belousov, boss of the data protection company Acronis.

"They should actually now be in fourth place. And in 2019, their budget will triple and it will strengthen their position," he told Russia’s Championat.

However, he admits that the midfield battle will be hard-fought next year.

"Renault will have a new engine, Red Bull is moving to Honda and will have a good engine, and I think Renault has made progress and I think will improve even more," Belousov said.


10 November 2018 - 11h27, by GMM 



Bookmark and Share
Plus
Previous news: F1 considering mandatory winter shutdown
Next news: Lauda to be back by Melbourne 2019 - Wolff
F1
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Friday (787 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Thursday (285 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Race (638 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Pre-race (198 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Saturday (622 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Friday (632 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Thursday (527 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Race (495 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Pre-race (382 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Saturday (743 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

















F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC