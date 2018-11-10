A Force India sponsor says the Silverstone based team’s budget is tripling for 2019.

The team almost collapsed this year, but was rescued by billionaire Canadian fashion mogul Lawrence Stroll.

"Next year, Force India wants to get into the top three. It’s a very strong team," said Sergey Belousov, boss of the data protection company Acronis.

"They should actually now be in fourth place. And in 2019, their budget will triple and it will strengthen their position," he told Russia’s Championat.

However, he admits that the midfield battle will be hard-fought next year.

"Renault will have a new engine, Red Bull is moving to Honda and will have a good engine, and I think Renault has made progress and I think will improve even more," Belousov said.