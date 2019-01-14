Stefano Domenicali could return to formula one.

The Italian was ousted by Ferrari in 2014, following the great Maranello team’s failed attempts to win the title.

But Ferrari has now ousted Maurizio Arrivabene and replaced him with technical boss Mattia Binotto. Some think Binotto handling both the team boss role and the technical directorship is too much for one manager.

"Who will negotiate the Concorde Agreement with Liberty Media? Binotto will have other things to do," journalist Fulvio Solms said.

And so Corriere dello Sport has cited sources close to the Italian outfit as saying Domenicali could now be back in the frame for a top job in red.

Corriere della Sera, La Repubblica and Autosprint are reporting similarly.

Domenicali, 53, is currently the CEO at Lamborghini, with the report saying he has boosted sales by more than 50 per cent.

Corriere dello Sport said Domenicali could replace Louis Camilleri as Ferrari CEO, with chairman John Elkann reportedly pushing hard for the change.

Camilleri was appointed last year following the sudden death of Sergio Marchionne.