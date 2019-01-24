Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Sochi to make F1 track surface more abrasive

"We will try to come up with some options"

 F1


Miniboutik



Organisers of the Russian grand prix are looking into ramping up the track action at Sochi.

Promoter Rosgonki’s CEO Alexey Titov says the actual Sochi track layout will not change.

"We are inside the Olympic Park and surrounded by stunning views," he said. "To alter the route inside the Olympic Park is quite difficult.

"But we will try to come up with some options to change the abrasiveness of the asphalt. We are exploring that in detail," Titov said.

He said the Sochi asphalt could be sandblasted or chemically treated, which would increase the abrasiveness and force drivers to make extra pitstops.


24 January 2019 - 15h03, by GMM 



Bookmark and Share
Plus
Previous news: Schumacher needs super license points in 2019

F1
Photos - Yas Marina F1 tests - 27-28/11 (569 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (497 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (372 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (749 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (721 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (278 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Race (548 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Saturday (641 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Friday (787 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

















F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC