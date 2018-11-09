Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Smedley exit won’t hurt Williams - Sirotkin

"He is a great man and a leader of the team"

 F1


Miniboutik



The departure of Robert Smedley will not overly hurt Williams.

That is the view of Sergey Sirotkin, the British team’s Russian driver who says he is not sure if he is staying for 2019.

"I think every driver will always say he deserves another year," he said in Brazil.

"Hopefully I will get some information soon."

Also in Brazil, Sirotkin’s teammate Lance Stroll - who is heading to Force India - said 2018 with Williams has been "surviving rather than actually competing".

And that surviving could be even harder in 2019, especially with experienced senior engineer and manager Smedley deciding to quit.

"He is a great man and a leader of the team," Sirotkin said. "He played a big role in what was happening in Williams and I will miss working with him.

"I have talked after he announced his departure and I understand his decision. Sometimes in formula one these things are hard so I fully respect his decision and I wish him a good rest.

"But I do not think him leaving will lead to serious changes in the team," the Russian insisted.


9 November 2018 - 11h16, by GMM 



Bookmark and Share
Plus
Previous news: ’No excuses’ as Marko targets 2019 title

F1
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Thursday (285 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Race (638 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Pre-race (198 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Saturday (622 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Friday (632 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Thursday (527 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Race (495 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Pre-race (382 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Saturday (743 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Friday (774 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

















F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC