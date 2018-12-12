Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Sirotkin to test DTM, Hartley to Porsche

A Formula E seat for Hartley?

 F1


Miniboutik



Sergey Sirotkin could keep his motor racing career alive in the German touring car series DTM.

SMP Racing, his Russian sponsor, said the Williams refugee has been invited by Audi to test at the Jerez circuit on Wednesday.

"The test is in the context of determining the options for his programme for his future performances in the coming season," a statement issued by SMP Racing said, according to Tass news agency.

Meanwhile, ousted Toro Rosso driver Brendon Hartley has been re-signed by Porsche, with whom the New Zealander earlier won Le Mans and the world endurance championship.

He is tipped to be given a Formula E seat.

Porsche racing boss Fritz Enzinger said the Formula E lineup will be confirmed "shortly".


12 December 2018 - 09h24, by GMM 



Bookmark and Share
Plus
Previous news: Berger sees F1 chance for nephew Auer
Next news: McLaren not ’copying’ Red Bull car - Sainz
F1
Photos - Yas Marina F1 tests - 27-28/11 (569 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (497 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (372 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (749 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (721 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (278 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Race (548 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Saturday (641 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Friday (787 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

















F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC