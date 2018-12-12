Sergey Sirotkin could keep his motor racing career alive in the German touring car series DTM.

SMP Racing, his Russian sponsor, said the Williams refugee has been invited by Audi to test at the Jerez circuit on Wednesday.

"The test is in the context of determining the options for his programme for his future performances in the coming season," a statement issued by SMP Racing said, according to Tass news agency.

Meanwhile, ousted Toro Rosso driver Brendon Hartley has been re-signed by Porsche, with whom the New Zealander earlier won Le Mans and the world endurance championship.

He is tipped to be given a Formula E seat.

Porsche racing boss Fritz Enzinger said the Formula E lineup will be confirmed "shortly".