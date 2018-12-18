Sergey Sirotkin says his aim is to return to formula one in 2020.

The Russian has been replaced at Williams by Robert Kubica for 2019.

Backed by SMP Bank, the 23-year-old is tipped to become a Ferrari development driver, but he told Tass news agency that he has no word yet.

"Now we are trying to collect all the options, but I think there will be no specifics in the next two weeks," Sirotkin said.

"If there is something, then at best it will be after the New Year holidays."

He said losing his Williams seat was difficult, but he aims to make a return to the grid for 2020.

"Certainly it was a difficult experience, but it made me stronger," said Sirotkin.

"I have a clear understanding that, for objective reasons, I didn’t show everything that I could have shown. But I also have a clear awareness that everything is not finished for me in formula one.

"I don’t want to give up in any way. I really hope that in a year I will return to the starting grid and prove that it was the right decision to come to formula one," he added.