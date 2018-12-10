Logo
F1 - Sirotkin, Wehrlein eye Ferrari role for 2019

"That is potentially a very good place"

Two drivers may be eyeing Daniil Kvyat’s job at Ferrari for 2019.

This year, Russian Kvyat was a Ferrari development driver, specifically heading the Italian team’s efforts in the simulator.

Williams refugee Sergey Sirotkin admitted to Russia’s Championat that he may be interested in that role, now that Kvyat is returning to the grid with Toro Rosso.

"Next week we will resolve this issue, especially if we set ourselves the goal of returning to formula one in 2020," the Russian said.

"That is potentially a very good place, because you embrace three teams at once — Haas, Sauber and Ferrari," Sirotkin added. "It is a great option."

Robert Kubica also eyed the Ferrari test role before securing his Williams race seat, and another contender for the 2019 place is now former Mercedes protege Pascal Wehrlein.

"Yeah, maybe he’ll be our simulator driver now," the German’s countryman and friend Sebastian Vettel told Blick newspaper.


10 December 2018 - 09h31, by GMM 



