F1 - Singapore, FP3: Ferrari pull away from the pack in final practice

A new track record for Vettel


15 September 2018 - 13h12, by Olivier Ferret 

Sebastian Vettel headed a Ferrari one-two in final practice for the Singapore Grand Prix as the Italian squad pulled away from the chasing pack at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Vettel qualifying simulation, coming 25 minutes before the end of the session, delivered a blistering lap of 1:38.054. Team-mate Kimi Räikkönen then took second place, three tenths off the German’s pace.

Mercedes could not get close to the Scuderia’s pace on the hypersoft tyres. Championship leader Lewis Hamilton ended the session in third place, just over half a second down on Vettel’s benchmark, with Valtteri Bottas fourth and four hundredths of a second off his team-mate.

Red Bull Racing, whose car characteristics made them highly fancied at this street circuit going into the weekend, were even further off the pace, with Daniel Ricciardo finishing in fifth place, while team-mate Max Verstappen finished sixth. Both drivers were over a second slower than Vettel over the 5km circuit.

Vettel dominated early on in the session, too, setting the pace on hypersofts as both Mercedes and Red Bull focused on evaluating the hardest compound on offer this weekend, the soft.

Red Bull had the edge on the yellow-banded tyre with Verstappen setting a time of 1:40.826 to sit in third ahead of the qualifying simulations, a second ahead of similarly shod Bottas and Ricciardo.

Verstappen was less than happy with the performance of his car, however, lamenting how his Renault engine was functioning across the course of the session.

When the chequered flag fell, best of the rest behind Ricciardo was Haas’ Romain Grosjean. The Frenchman was 1.693s off the pace of Vettel, however. Grosjean was followed on the timesheet by compatriot Esteban Ocon who was in turn followed by his Racing POint Force India team-mate Sergio Perez. However, Ocon was the subject of an investigation for a possible unsafe release during the session. The top 10 order was rounded out by McLaren’s Fernando Alonso, who was 2.2 seconds behind P1 man Vettel.

Pos.DriverTeamTimeLaps
01 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:38.054 19
02 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:38.416 16
03 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 1:38.558 14
04 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG 1:38.603 17
05 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:39.186 14
06 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:39.265 10
07 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1:39.747 14
08 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:40.073 14
09 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:40.231 14
10 Fernando Alonso McLaren Renault 1:40.254 10
11 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 1:40.450 17
12 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:40.559 13
13 Carlos Sainz Renault F1 1:40.591 14
14 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso Honda 1:40.686 16
15 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Renault 1:40.798 15
16 Charles Leclerc Sauber Ferrari 1:40.915 20
17 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso Honda 1:41.562 18
18 Sergey Sirotkin Williams Mercedes 1:41.884 19
19 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari 1:41.953 18
20 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 1:42.220 18

