Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Singapore, FP2: Räikkönen tops FP2 as Vettel has brush with the barriers

Hamilton 2nd, Verstappen 3rd


14 September 2018 - 16h05, by Olivier Ferret 

Kimi Räikkönen went quickest in the second practice session ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix, though the Ferrari driver was just one hundredth of a second clear of Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton.

Räikkönen, who will move from Maranello squad to Sauber in 2019, set the pace in the early exchanges on ultrasoft Pirelli tyres, setting a best time of 1:40.510 to edge Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen.

When the field moved to hypersoft compound tyres for their qualifying simulations, Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas jumped to top of the order before Hamilton bypassed him with a time of 1:38.710.

The Ferrari pairing of Räikkönen and Vettel had yet to complete their runs, however, and when they did it was Monza pole-position man Räikkönen who took top spot, 0.011s ahead of Hamilton.

Vettel might have deposed his team-mate but an error on his lap saw him hit the wall as he exited Turn 21. The impact damaged the right-hand side of ther German’s car but he was able to drive back to the pits. He did not return to the action, however, and without a quali sim to his name, Vettel finished the session in ninth place.

In the earlier session Red Bull Racing had annexed the top two spots, running on hypersofts, but in the second session their qualifying simulations saw both drivers finish more than half a second off the pace, with Max Vestappen to the fore in third place with a time of 1:39.22 and Daniel Ricciardo a tenth further back in fourth place.

Verstappen’s session was also hampered by a mechanical problem, with the Dutch reporting an engine issues on the exit of the Turn 7. He later told the team that the problem was persistent.

Behind Ricciardo, Bottas finished in sixth place, just under six hundredths of a second off the pace of the Australian.

Renault’s Carlos Sainz was next, though his seventh place was secured with a lap nine tenths of a second off the pace of Bottas and almost 1.6s behind Räikkönen. Eighth place in the session went to McLaren’s Fernando Alonso, just under two tenths faster than Vettel, while Nico Hulkenberg rounded out the top 10 in the second Renault.

Pos.DriverTeamTimeLaps
01 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:38.699 35
02 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 1:38.710 20
03 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:39.221 28
04 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:39.309 33
05 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG 1:39.368 33
06 Carlos Sainz Renault F1 1:40.274 36
07 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1:40.384 33
08 Fernando Alonso McLaren Renault 1:40.459 31
09 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:40.633 12
10 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 1:40.668 35
11 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:40.774 30
12 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari 1:40.812 37
13 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:40.870 33
14 Charles Leclerc Sauber Ferrari 1:41.062 37
15 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:41.154 32
16 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Renault 1:41.164 32
17 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso Honda 1:41.542 38
18 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso Honda 1:41.615 36
19 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 1:42.141 17
20 Sergey Sirotkin Williams Mercedes 1:42.181 36

Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Friday (611 photos)
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Thursday (318 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Race (430 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Pre-race (324 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Saturday (562 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Friday (598 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Thursday (356 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Race (493 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Pre-race (286 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Saturday (588 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC


(function() { var loadSirdata = function() { var service = "GS.d"; var config = { pa : "21287", u : document.location.href, r : document.referrer, si : "5", rand : (new Date()).getTime() }; var configParams = []; for(var v in config){ configParams .push(v+'='+encodeURIComponent(config[v])); } var sddanJS=document.createElement('script'); sddanJS.async = true; sddanJS.type = "text/javascript"; sddanJS.src='//js.sddan.com/'+service+'?'+ configParams.join('&'); document.getElementsByTagName('head')[0].appendChild(sddanJS); }; window.__cmp('getVendorConsents', [53], function(result) { if(result && result.vendorConsents && result.vendorConsents[53] !== undefined && result.vendorConsents[53] === true) { loadSirdata(); } }); })()