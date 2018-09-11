With the European race season having concluded at the 2018 FIA Formula One Italian Grand Prix at the beginning of the month, the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team now heads to Singapore for the first of the forthcoming overseas races. One of the most popular events on the calendar, the Singapore Grand Prix offers glamour and excitement to spectators and teams alike. The race takes place at night and, with high temperatures and humidity, poses a unique challenge to the drivers. Marcus Ericsson looks forward to returning to one of his favourite races of each season, while rookie Charles Leclerc will drive on the Marina Bay Street Circuit for the first time in his career.

Marcus Ericsson

“The Singapore Grand Prix is one of the highlights of each season. It is probably the most spectacular circuit to drive on, as it is located in the city centre and takes place at night. It is also one of the toughest races of the year, with extreme heat and humidity making it challenging to drive, both physically and mentally. As a team, we are eager to bounce back after a difficult weekend in Italy, and we are determined to fight for a good result again. I look forward to being back in Singapore.”

Charles Leclerc

“The circuit in Singapore will be completely new to me. I have done some simulator work on the track, but it will be a special experience to drive there in real life. It will also be my first real night race, which is exciting. I look forward to that very much. It is one of the most renowned and popular Grands Prix on the calendar, and it will be a pleasure to meet the fans there. The track looks interesting, and the city vibrant – I can’t wait for this race weekend to begin.”

Track facts

The Singapore Grand Prix on Marina Bay Street Circuit is the second race of the season to be held at night. The grip conditions on this city track improve from session to session. The circuit has 23 corners – the most corners featured in any circuit on the calendar – which, in addition, are all low-speed. The probability of the safety car being deployed is very high. Traction and braking dominate on this bumpy circuit. Due to its layout, overtaking is rather difficult, making a good starting position important.