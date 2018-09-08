Cyril Abiteboul

Spa and Monza were never going to play to our advantages, but in addition to the expected challenges of the circuits’ characteristics, we also had to deal with a number of penalties. Some strategic and some more self-inflicted. It is behind us and we came away from Monza by returning to the points, and a better hold on performance. We did, however, get a taste of the strength of the competition. The midfield is extremely tight and we need to optimise every single element to keep our slender advantage going forward.

We are looking forward to Singapore, a track we believe should suit our package. You can never tell what the competition is going to do, but we know we have another few updates coming that should further enhance our performance for this race and also going forward. It’s also one that the drivers particularly enjoy and performances are generally good there, so we have confidence in their ability to get the job done.

As important as this year and our championship position is, we can’t take our eyes off development of next year’s car. We are developing the R.S.19 in parallel to racing in 2018 and will have to carefully manage resources to ensure no drop off in either area. This will be kept in sharp focus at the coming races as we reach the end of the season, but we are well structured and resourced to do so.

Nick Chester

With the team back in the points in Monza, attention switches to the tight and twisty Marina Bay Street Circuit for the fifteenth race of the season. Chassis Technical Director Nick Chester aims to have more things to shout about with seven races to run in 2018.

What are the main characteristics of the Marina Bay Street Circuit?

It’s a relatively slow circuit with a lot of corners, which is good for us. It’s quite a tricky track for set-up where you try to setup the car to be stable on entry into corners but without too much understeer in the low-speed turns. It’s a technical track, but one which is much less power-sensitive than ones we’ve been to recently.

Our car is good in low-speed corners, so it should suit the package quite well. It’s a unique street circuit, comparable to something in between Monaco and Abu Dhabi.

What’s key to success in Singapore?

You need good mechanical grip and high-downforce, which helps for the twisty bits. Drag isn’t as important as we’ve seen at recent races, so you need good grip and strong traction to be competitive there.

How much of a factor is the weather?

It can be a big factor. When it’s hot and humid then cooling can be tricky. When it’s wet, it’s a different challenge even though our car goes quite well in the damp conditions. It’s a lot of hard work for the drivers when it’s humid. There are a lot of gear changes through the corners with the barriers to watch. Concentration has to be high.

What’s the post-Monza feeling?

It wasn’t a bad Grand Prix in the end. We improved the car over the weekend. We thought we would struggle with it being the biggest power-sensitive track of the year, but, actually, the car performed well. The car balance was good and we had a few new bits on the car, which worked as desired. We didn’t quite have the pace to get ahead of our rivals on track, but we were closer than expected and that bodes well when we travel to tracks which are twisty. In terms of upgrades, we have some new bargeboard and sidepod vane updates, which should be useful in Singapore.

Nico Hülkenberg

Nico Hülkenberg is in a buoyant mood as he gears up for his 150th start in his Formula 1 career, at the physical Marina Bay Street Circuit, where he aims for a bright weekend under the lights.

What’s so special about the Singapore Grand Prix?

It’s a unique Grand Prix in more ways than one, and it’s the only real night race we have on the calendar. Racing under artificial lighting does take a little getting used to, but Singapore has been on the calendar for so long now, it feels pretty normal. We don’t see too much daylight there as we’re working on European time. We sleep until lunchtime and then the work begins. The facilities at Singapore are really good, and it’s a very enjoyable venue for a Grand Prix.

How physically testing is the Marina Bay Street Circuit?

The circuit itself is very physical and puts a lot of strain on the body. It’s up there as one of the toughest circuits of the season. It’s a long lap with corners coming thick and fast, with not many straights to have a break. The humidity makes it hard combined with all the action we’re doing at the wheel with non-stop corner combinations and frequent gear changes.

This will be your 150th race start in Formula 1, what’s there to say about this milestone?

It’s a significant milestone to have been racing in Formula 1 for so long with that many races under my belt. But it’s just a number at this stage and we have a challenge on our hands in the midfield battle, so I’ll be drawing on my experience and targeting a positive weekend in Singapore.

What can be drawn from Italy?

We did all we could from the back of the grid, and I’m pleased with how the weekend progressed. It’s good that the team are back in the points especially at a power-sensitive circuit like Monza. The penalties are hopefully out of the way and we head to Singapore in confident mood aiming to have both cars in the points.

Carlos Sainz

A points-finish in Monza means Carlos Sainz is full of confidence as he heads to Singapore for his 75th start in Formula 1, at a circuit which last season delivered the Spaniard’s best finish to date.

What makes Singapore so challenging?

Singapore is probably the toughest race on the calendar, both for the heat and humidity as well as the physical demands of the circuit itself. It gets so hot in the cockpit and we’re very busy with the frequent changes of direction and on-going gear shifts; all while making sure not to hit the barriers. It’s a really big challenge come race day. It’s a long lap in terms of time, and very tight and twisty. There aren’t many straights to have a rest like in Baku, for example, so that makes it even trickier from a physical perspective.

Why is it a unique Grand Prix weekend?

Singapore is a strange weekend in a way as we remain on European time. Waking up at 2pm every day and leaving the track at 3am is strange, but that’s what makes it a unique Grand Prix. We don’t see too much daylight there and there’s little time to explore.

How are you feeling ahead of your 75th Formula 1 race start?

It’s a cool coincidence that both myself and Nico celebrate milestones on the same weekend. 75 races sounds like a lot, especially since I’m still quite young. It would be extra special if we can celebrate it with a double-points finish or match or better my result from last year!

Talk us through an eventful race at Marina Bay for you last year…

It’s probably my best-ever race in my Formula 1 career. Everything clicked on the day and we ended up in fourth place. It was a very difficult race starting on the Intermediate tyre and then picking the right time to go onto the Supersofts, which took a bit of getting used to in the early running. But, it was an incredible day, an amazing race and one which I’ll never forget. That said, every time I’m in the car, I’m gunning to better it.

How’s the mood after the last round?

Overall, I was very happy with the Italian weekend. We want to build on this now at a string of circuits which should suit our package well. I’m feeling positive and I want to convert that into a strong weekend in Singapore.