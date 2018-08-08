Long time shareholder Mansour Ojjeh has stepped down as a director of McLaren.

In a story that was later deleted, the Independent newspaper had reported that Ojjeh left the roles in late July.

McLaren’s team boss Eric Boullier also stepped down recently, amid rumours of disgruntled staff and a bad 2018 season for the former champions on track.

Filings at the UK’s companies house confirmed that Ojjeh ceased being a McLaren director of three companies including McLaren Racing on July 26.

He is reportedly still a director of the McLaren Group.

A source at the British team insisted "Nothing in practice has changed".