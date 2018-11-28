Indonesian racer Sean Gelael will return to Prema Racing for the 2019 season. The 22-year-old from Jakarta stays in Formula 2 after a positive run in 2018 which saw him score multiple points finishes including a brilliant second place in the Feature Race in Monte Carlo.

Gelael showed good potential throughout last season and, relying on his experience and hard-working approach, the team is looking forward to making further gains for the upcoming season to continue in what has been a great partnership so far.

He will race alongside rookie Mick Schumacher who was confirmed with the Italian squad yesterday. Both will be running at this week’s post-season tests at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Prema Racing Team Principe René Rosin said: "We are delighted to continue working with Sean for the new season. He scored promising results in 2018 and also proved to be a really valuable asset for the team thanks to his true dedication. He is the first driver to return for a second season since we started our Formula 2 programme so it will be interesting to understand the dynamics, but we are sure the benefits will be there as well as the results. We want to help Sean show his real potential and we can’t wait to start 2019."

Sean Gelael commented: “This has been an up-and-down season but I want to say thank you for all the experience that we gained. The start of the year has been strong but from the middle onwards it turned a little gloomy. We know what we did wrong though, and what we need to do better and there’s quite a lot of unfinished business. I’m happy that the team put forward the trust in me to make an even better job next year. I just want to thank everybody involved. Together we have what we need to bring Prema to win the championship again next year and we will do the business right!”