F1 - Schumacher tipped to sign Ferrari deal

Mick could take part in the post-grand prix young driver tests

Mick Schumacher could be about to sign up with Ferrari’s driver development ’academy’.

International publications including La Repubblica, La Gazzetta dello Sport, Autosprint and RTL claim the son of F1’s most successful driver could sign the deal in the coming days.

Schumacher, 19, won the European F3 title this year and is tipped to follow in the footsteps of his father Michael with a career in formula one.

As part of the Ferrari deal, Mick could take part in the post-grand prix young driver tests in Bahrain and Spain this year, the media reports claim.

The last two high profile products of the Ferrari academy are Antonio Giovinazzi, who will race for Sauber this year, and new Ferrari racer Charles Leclerc.

Schumacher already has a super license, which is the mandatory credential to race in F1.


15 January 2019 - 08h26, by GMM 



