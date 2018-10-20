Nico Hulkenberg thinks Mick Schumacher should do a season of Formula 2 next year.

Some believe the 19-year-old son of Michael Schumacher should skip Formula 2 and snap up an opportunity in F1 next year after winning the European F3 title.

"It depends on the offers he gets," Max Verstappen said in Austin.

"For me, I was very happy to skip Formula 2. But for other drivers it may be better to do it."

Renault driver Hulkenberg said: "He is only 19 so I’d advise him to do a year of Formula 2."