Mick Schumacher is well on his road to formula one.

That is the view of former F1 driver Mika Salo, who thinks it is possible the 19-year-old son of seven time world champion Michael Schumacher is good enough for the pinnacle of motor sport.

Recently, Schumacher leapt into contention for the prestigious European F3 title, after a clean sweep of victories at the Nurburgring round.

Asked why the young German has suddenly started dominating, Salo told Ilta Sanomat newspaper: "It’s hard to say.

"It’s his second year in the series, but something has happened because he is suddenly faster than the others. No one really knows why that is," he said.

Asked if an opportunity in F1 could present itself soon for young Schumacher, Salo answered: "Why not? If you can drive like that in the lower categories, then you are a good driver."

The more logical next step for Schumacher, however, would be Formula 2.

"I think he’s mature enough for Formula 2," F1 legend Gerhard Berger agrees.

"If he does well there, he has a good chance for a formula one career," he said.