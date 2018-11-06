Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Schumacher ’not as crazy as Max’ - van Amersfoort

"Mick is a racing guy who works a lot"

 F1


Miniboutik



Mick Schumacher has a more meticulous approach to motor racing than does Max Verstappen.

That is the claim of Frits van Amersfoort, who worked with both drivers in the junior categories.

Schumacher, the son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher, is now knocking on the door to formula one after winning the European F3 championship.

Van Amersfoort thinks he has what it takes.

"There are many racing drivers who believe they need to do everything their way," the Dutchman told Sport1.

"Mick has always shown that he wants to learn.

"Mick is a racing guy who works a lot — he’s not as crazy as Max. Mick uses his head. His strength is that he wants to and does win races with his head," he added.

"He probably learned from his father that in racing you cannot just drive, you also have to work hard. That’s why he is where he wants to be now."

Schumacher, 19, is tipped to step up to Formula 2 in 2019.


6 November 2018 - 11h27, by GMM 



Bookmark and Share
Plus
Previous news: McLaren to race Red Bull-like car in 2019 - report
Next news: Famous name no guarantee for Schumacher - Sainz
F1
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Race (638 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Pre-race (198 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Saturday (622 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Friday (632 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Thursday (527 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Race (495 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Pre-race (382 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Saturday (743 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Friday (774 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Thursday (281 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

















F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC