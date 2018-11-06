Mick Schumacher has a more meticulous approach to motor racing than does Max Verstappen.

That is the claim of Frits van Amersfoort, who worked with both drivers in the junior categories.

Schumacher, the son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher, is now knocking on the door to formula one after winning the European F3 championship.

Van Amersfoort thinks he has what it takes.

"There are many racing drivers who believe they need to do everything their way," the Dutchman told Sport1.

"Mick has always shown that he wants to learn.

"Mick is a racing guy who works a lot — he’s not as crazy as Max. Mick uses his head. His strength is that he wants to and does win races with his head," he added.

"He probably learned from his father that in racing you cannot just drive, you also have to work hard. That’s why he is where he wants to be now."

Schumacher, 19, is tipped to step up to Formula 2 in 2019.