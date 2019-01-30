Former Ferrari president Luca di Montezemolo says Mick Schumacher needs time to "grow" into a F1 driver.

Ferrari has signed the son of Ferrari’s five-time world champion Michael Schumacher to its young driver development ’academy’.

Mick, 19, will be managed by former Ferrari team boss and FIA president Jean Todt’s son Nicolas, and will race in Formula 2 this year.

The pressure on the young German is intense.

In Germany, for instance, there is said to be a bidding war taking place for the television rights to the F1 feeder series, Formula 2.

"We are in active talks in Germany," a Liberty spokesperson is quoted by Kolner Express newspaper.

The report added that Schumacher’s sponsor Deutsche Vermogensberatung, which also sponsored Michael, might help to finance that broadcast deal.

Fernando Alonso, the now retired two-time world champion, says the pressure on Schumacher is clearly high.

"He is a great talent and it will be good for the sport to have the Schumacher name in F1 again," said the Spaniard.

"Let’s see what the future brings without putting extra pressure on him which I’m sure he has enough already. Let time decide," Alonso added.

Montezemolo agrees.

"Mick Schumacher? I love him," the 71-year-old Italian is quoted by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"I’ve known him since he was in the crib, when Michael protected him from mosquitoes.

"He is a serious, intelligent boy who must be allowed to grow up. Like father like son? It’s still early but I hope so," Montezemolo added at a book launch.