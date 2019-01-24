The system for awarding F1 ’super licenses’ to aspiring drivers could see Mick Schumacher left off the grid for 2020.

Many are tipping the 19-year-old son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher to make his debut next year, having signed up with manager Nicolas Todt and the Ferrari development programme.

He will race in Formula 2 this year as the reigning European F3 champion.

But the German broadcaster RTL points out that it could be the FIA’s super license system that derails Schumacher for 2020.

Last year, it emerged that Dan Ticktum was actually Red Bull’s top pick to race for Toro Rosso in 2019, but he could not secure enough super license ’points’.

Currently, Schumacher has more than the 40 points he needs for a super license. But RTL says 20 of those points expire this year.

It means Schumacher needs to score 10 super license points this year in Formula 2, which would mean at least a sixth place overall in the championship.