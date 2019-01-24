Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Schumacher needs super license points in 2019

At least a sixth place in F2

 F1


Miniboutik



The system for awarding F1 ’super licenses’ to aspiring drivers could see Mick Schumacher left off the grid for 2020.

Many are tipping the 19-year-old son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher to make his debut next year, having signed up with manager Nicolas Todt and the Ferrari development programme.

He will race in Formula 2 this year as the reigning European F3 champion.

But the German broadcaster RTL points out that it could be the FIA’s super license system that derails Schumacher for 2020.

Last year, it emerged that Dan Ticktum was actually Red Bull’s top pick to race for Toro Rosso in 2019, but he could not secure enough super license ’points’.

Currently, Schumacher has more than the 40 points he needs for a super license. But RTL says 20 of those points expire this year.

It means Schumacher needs to score 10 super license points this year in Formula 2, which would mean at least a sixth place overall in the championship.


24 January 2019 - 14h22, by GMM 



Bookmark and Share
Plus
Previous news: Correspondent says McLaren ’lost focus’

F1
Photos - Yas Marina F1 tests - 27-28/11 (569 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (497 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (372 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (749 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (721 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (278 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Race (548 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Saturday (641 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Friday (787 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

















F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC