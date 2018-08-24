Michael Schumacher’s former manager says he has "closed the chapter" on the stricken F1 legend.

The condition of Schumacher, the most successful driver in F1 history, is basically unknown as he recovers from brain injuries at his home on Lake Geneva.

One unnamed relative has this week told the Paris Match news magazine: "When we put him in his wheelchair with a beautiful panorama view of the lake, Michael sometimes cries."

But Schumacher’s former manager Willi Weber says he has been completely excluded from the great German’s life by the former Ferrari and Mercedes driver’s family and current management.

Weber spoke to Bunte magazine from Mallorca, where it is tipped Corinna Schumacher may move her husband to live.

"On one hand, people would be happy if Michael is in Mallorca," Weber said.

"On the other, no one knows how he is doing or whether he would notice anything about the beauty that surrounds him.

"I just wonder why his family bought an estate here. Michael never felt good in Mallorca. It was far from his dream island," he added.

"After a long mourning, I have closed the chapter on the subject of Michael, otherwise I would go crazy," said Weber.

"We had the best, most successful time together, going through thick and thin for 20 years."