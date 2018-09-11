Logo
F1 - Sauber wishes the best to Charles Leclerc

An extraordinary career step


11 September 2018 - 11h47, by Olivier Ferret 

The Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team would like to congratulate Charles Leclerc on his fantastic step of joining the Scuderia Ferrari from 2019, and wishes him the best for his future in our sport.

During his first season in Formula One, the twenty-year-old Monegasque driver has given the Swiss team great satisfaction. Together they will continue working to make further progress in the final part of the season.

Frédéric Vasseur, CEO of Sauber Motorsport and Team Principal of the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team:

“It has been a great pleasure to support Charles Leclerc in his rookie year in Formula One. Since his arrival, he has given the team great motivation. We have constantly improved and we will work hard until the end of this season to achieve the best possible results together. We are aware of Charles’ talent and are confident that he will have a bright future. We will keep on following him closely and we wish him the best on his path.”


