Sauber’s new car is expected to hit the track for the first time on February 14.

France’s L’Equipe reports that the Swiss team will give its 2019 car a shakedown at Ferrari’s private test circuit at Fiorano.

The first outing for the Ferrari-powered, Alfa Romeo-sponsored Sauber team will take place on the same day as the launch of McLaren’s 2019 car.

Official winter testing will commence in Barcelona from February 18.