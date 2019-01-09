Logo
F1 - Sauber to debut 2019 car at Fiorano

The first outing forthe team

Sauber’s new car is expected to hit the track for the first time on February 14.

France’s L’Equipe reports that the Swiss team will give its 2019 car a shakedown at Ferrari’s private test circuit at Fiorano.

The first outing for the Ferrari-powered, Alfa Romeo-sponsored Sauber team will take place on the same day as the launch of McLaren’s 2019 car.

Official winter testing will commence in Barcelona from February 18.


9 January 2019 - 08h45, by GMM 



