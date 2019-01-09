|
|
F1 - Sauber to debut 2019 car at Fiorano
The first outing forthe team
|
|
|
Sauber’s new car is expected to hit the track for the first time on February 14.
France’s L’Equipe reports that the Swiss team will give its 2019 car a shakedown at Ferrari’s private test circuit at Fiorano.
The first outing for the Ferrari-powered, Alfa Romeo-sponsored Sauber team will take place on the same day as the launch of McLaren’s 2019 car.
Official winter testing will commence in Barcelona from February 18.
9 January 2019 - 08h45, by GMM
Previous news: Hartley’s father slams Ferrari ’rumours’
Next news: Wehrlein to be new Ferrari test driver
|
|