Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Sainz wants ’several years’ stay at McLaren

"I have a two-year agreement with the team"

 F1


Miniboutik



Carlos Sainz says he wants to stay at McLaren longer than his current two-year contract.

The Spaniard arrives at McLaren - the once-great and now struggling British outfit that has lost Fernando Alonso - from the Renault works team.

"I want to see better results than in 2018," Sainz told Marca sports newspaper.

"McLaren is perfectly capable and that’s why I’m here. It’s the second most successful team in the history of F1," he insisted.

"They have won before and hopefully they remember how," said Sainz.

"Little by little, in a medium-term project, they will start climbing the steps to the top."

And 24-year-old Sainz said he intends to be at McLaren throughout that climb back to the top, despite having only a contract for 2019 and 2020.

"I have a two-year agreement with the team, but as a driver and also a fan of McLaren, I want to see the team grow," he said.

"I want to do a good first year and a good start when it comes to integrating into the McLaren family, but my goal at the moment is to spend several years here.

"I will go from year to year, but I want to be one of the key pieces that will help McLaren get back to the top," added Sainz.


7 January 2019 - 10h45, by GMM 



Bookmark and Share
Plus
Previous news: Brawn eyes ’solutions’ to Schumacher injuries
Next news: Zandvoort mayor wants F1 race
F1
Photos - Yas Marina F1 tests - 27-28/11 (569 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (497 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (372 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (749 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (721 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (278 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Race (548 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Saturday (641 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Friday (787 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

















F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC