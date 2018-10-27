Logo
F1 - Sainz wants early McLaren test in Abu Dhabi

"My managers are checking to see if that’s possible"

Carlos Sainz is hoping to get his McLaren career off to a fast start next month.

The Spaniard currently drives for Renault, but he is switching to McLaren for 2019.

He hopes to get his first taste of the Woking team’s Renault-powered car in the post-race Abu Dhabi test.

"It will be a good opportunity to try out this year’s car," Sainz said in Mexico.

"I think my managers are checking to see if that’s possible. But nothing is decided yet."

Another driver hoping to get an early taste of his new team for 2019 is Kimi Raikkonen, who is switching from Ferrari to Sauber.

"We are still discussing, but I hope that we are able to take a decision regarding Abu Dhabi during this weekend," said Sauber boss Frederic Vasseur in Mexico.

Lance Stroll could get an early release from Williams to test for Force India, but Red Bull has reportedly barred Daniel Ricciardo from driving the Renault in Abu Dhabi.


27 October 2018 - 09h26, by GMM 



