Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Sainz success to take ’years’ - Button

"He will need to make himself heard and his opinion count"


22 August 2018 - 13h50, by GMM 

It could take McLaren "years" to get back to the front of the grid.

That is the warning of former team driver Jenson Button, as he was asked about Carlos Sainz’s move from Renault to replace the retiring Fernando Alonso.

"I don’t think the pace of the car will change in 2019," Button told El Mundo Deportivo newspaper.

"They’ve fallen too far behind. It’s a great team that has won many world championships so they can do it, but it will take time."

Button said 23-year-old Spaniard Sainz will therefore need to be patient as he pushes for wins and titles.

"He will need to understand that it will take a few years of hard work," said the Briton.

"He will need to make himself heard and his opinion count, and hopefully bring the car forward," Button added.

"It will always be difficult to replace Fernando, but they wouldn’t have chosen him if they didn’t believe he deserved it."

Another former F1 driver, Marc Surer, thinks McLaren went off the wrong track during the Honda years.

"If you look at where they are now, I think Honda was never so bad," he is quoted by AS newspaper.

"They’d be exactly where they are if the Honda was still in there. I think the engineers were fooling themselves by thinking they had the best chassis on the grid.

"They were slowest on the straights and fastest in the corners, but anyone can do that if you have enough downforce on it," Surer added.


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Ricciardo takes F1 to San Francisco, Monument Valley and Las Vegas
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Race (549 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Saturday (545 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Friday (668 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Thursday (354 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Race (591 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Pre-race (245 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Saturday (606 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Friday (761 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC