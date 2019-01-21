Logo
F1 - Sainz’s father says 2019 McLaren has ’new philosophy’

"I expect him to do spectacular races"

 F1


Miniboutik



McLaren’s 2019 car has been designed with a "new philosophy".

That is the claim of Carlos Sainz, the father of the once-great British team’s new Spanish driver Carlos Sainz jr.

56-year-old Sainz, the former world rally champion, was speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport at the conclusion of his latest involvement in the famous Dakar rally.

When asked about his 24-year-old son’s move from Renault to McLaren for 2019, Sainz sounded optimistic.

"At Woking they are working on a car with a new philosophy. If Carlos finds the right feeling with the car, I expect him to do spectacular races," he said.

"Carlos can also count on the support of Fernando Alonso, who speaks regularly to him and will come to some races," Sainz snr added.

Finally, Sainz snr responded to rumours that Alonso could test Dakar winner Nasser Al-Attiyah’s Toyota Hilux in February.

It is rumoured the test could be a precursor to Alonso taking on the famous off-road rally in 2020.

"He needs to think about it," Sainz said. "This is a completely different world."


21 January 2019 - 13h00, by GMM 



