Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Sainz not expecting big McLaren boost in 2019

"If you’re not in a Ferrari or a Mercedes..."

 F1


Miniboutik



Carlos Sainz is not expecting to make a big leap up the F1 grid in 2019.

In fact, the Spaniard said that even if McLaren improves, he should be not be any higher in the field than he is at the wheel of his Renault this year.

Sainz told EFE news agency that his dream of winning the world championship is therefore "far away".

"If you’re not in a Ferrari or a Mercedes, winning the world championship is a bit difficult," he smiled.

Sainz says McLaren - his team for 2019 - has had "a difficult year" in which "they realised they were maybe not going in the right direction".

"But I think that has helped them to learn, reset a bit and start from zero. That means we must be realistic and know that we will probably be fighting for positions similar to the ones I am fighting for right now with Renault."

Nonetheless, he says McLaren is not a dud move for his career.

In fact, Sainz said the Woking team is a "safe bet" as it is "the second most prestigious F1 team".

"All the companies, all the teams, all the drivers go through highs and lows and McLaren is in one of its lows. But I also believe that, being one of the best teams in the history of F1, they will know how to recover," he added.


8 November 2018 - 11h12, by GMM 



Bookmark and Share
Plus
Previous news: Brazil 2018 - GP Preview - Williams Mercedes
Next news: Brazilian ready for McLaren reserve role
F1
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Race (638 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Pre-race (198 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Saturday (622 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Friday (632 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Thursday (527 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Race (495 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Pre-race (382 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Saturday (743 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Friday (774 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Thursday (281 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

















F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC