F1 - Sainz denies Verstappen ’vetoed’ Red Bull move

"He would never do that"


21 August 2018 - 10h54, by GMM 

Carlos Sainz has denied that his former teammate Max Verstappen vetoed his potential move to Red Bull for 2019.

Red Bull has signed up Pierre Gasly to replace Daniel Ricciardo, even though Spaniard Sainz - on loan to Renault this year - was initially the clear favourite.

Some suggested Dutchman Verstappen vetoed Sainz’s move, citing problems together at Toro Rosso some years ago.

"I don’t know where that comes from, because Max is one of the drivers I have the best relationship with in the paddock," Sainz told the Dutch publication Formule 1.

As for the talk of a ’veto’, Sainz added: "He would never do that.

"I can only be grateful to Red Bull for giving me the opportunity to reach formula one and drive for different teams. The fact that I didn’t end with a Red Bull seat does not mean that it will never happen."

The 23-year-old also denied that moving from Renault to McLaren is a backwards step in his career.

"I think it’s the right place for me at the right time," Sainz insisted.

"The team is being rebuilt and everything is focused on getting back to the front. I have a contract for two years, but the intention is to stay longer and achieve successes together."


