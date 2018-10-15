Organisers of the Russian grand prix negotiated with Liberty Media in order to dodge the F1 owners’ new-in-2018 ban on ’grid girls’.

Spectators and viewers of the recent race at Sochi will have noticed that, notwithstanding the sweeping ban, grid girls were prominent in Russia.

"I think Liberty Media’s decision was strange and a shock to many," Sochi race organiser Sergei Vorobyov told Russia’s Sport-Express. "The auto industry has long been associated and is still associated with beautiful girls.

"From our side we immediately talked to Liberty Media. Firstly from a safety position we believe it is dangerous to have children on the starting grid. And second, Russian girls are beautiful and we want them at the Russian grand prix.

"We received support from other organisers and when the executives from Liberty Media flew to Sochi, negotiations began. After a number of meetings, we agreed.

"In the end, the girls on the grid would wear the same outfits as in the past, to show that we follow the traditions. The girls were very actively prominent in the broadcast and both we and the leadership of formula one were very happy that both the girls and children were the correct combination," he said.

As for the future, Vorobyov said he is hopeful Liberty Media will update its position regarding the sweeping grid girls ban for 2019.

"In January a general meeting with the promoters of all the races is held and I hope that we will hear some updates about Liberty Media’s approach to the position of girls in the 2019 season," he said.

"If such changes occur, it will be largely due to the position of the race in Russia."