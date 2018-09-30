Russia’s deputy prime minister thinks there could soon be a Russian F1 team on the grid.

Next year, Daniil Kvyat could be joined on the grid not only by Sergey Sirotkin but another Russian driver Artem Markelov, while Nikita Mazepin is also knocking on the door.

Russian deputy PM Dmitry Kozak says motor racing is gaining in popularity in Russia.

"I know there are many lovers of motor sports in Russia and also wealthy businessmen who are ready to invest in the creation of a Russian formula one team," he told Tass news agency.

The news agency said Kozak even met with these businessmen at Sochi to discuss the formation of a Russian team.

"The result of our meeting with automakers should be the creation of a Russian formula one car," he said.

"We talked about 2024, but I do not think that it can be done in that time. But I think it can be done within a decade," he added.

Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone backed the development.

"It’s great that the number of Russian drivers is increasing," he said at Sochi, "but I hope there will be a Russian team. That would be even better."

Controversial Russian president Vladimir Putin will attend Sunday’s Russian grand prix, the Kremlin announced.