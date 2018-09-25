After a successful race in Singapore, where Marcus Ericsson and Charles Leclerc gave strong performances by fighting in the upper midfield, the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team is heading to Russia for the next Grand Prix. The Sochi Autodrom poses various challenges to drivers and teams alike, with the low grip of the asphalt being a particularly tricky characteristic which requires a good car set-up and tyre management throughout the weekend. The team is heading to Russia feeling positive, and aims to achieve strong results with both cars.

As planned, Antonio Giovinazzi will take over the cockpit from Marcus Ericsson to complete the first free practice session for the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team ahead of the 2018 FIA Formula One Russian Grand Prix.

Marcus Ericsson

“I look forward to being back in Russia. The Sochi Autodrom is quite a difficult track with low grip making it a challenge to get the tyres and car to work well on this specific type of surface. In terms of driving, the most complex part of the circuit is the last sector, which is quite technical. It is important to have a good car set-up and balance to make sure that you can get a good lap time. After a strong last weekend, it will be interesting to see what we can do at the next Grand Prix. I can’t wait to be back in the car.”

Charles Leclerc

“It will be interesting to drive at Sochi for the first time. It is a new track for me, but I have driven it in the simulator in the past so I am fairly familiar with its layout. The corners on this circuit are all quite consistent and similar. For me, it will be all about getting into the rhythm of the track and being up to speed as soon as possible.”

Track facts

The Sochi Autodrom runs through the 2014 Winter Olympics Park. It is to a large extent surrounded by walls, therefore the circuit can be considered a mix between a permanent and a street track. Straight-line performance, traction and braking dominates the first and the last sectors, whereas the middle sector is more technical and requires the drivers to find their rhythm through the flow of the corners.