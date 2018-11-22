Logo
F1 - Russell and Kubica to test for Williams next week

They’ll drive for the Pirelli tests

Williams Martini Racing is pleased to confirm it will run George Russell and Robert Kubica for the Abu Dhabi Pirelli tyre test.

The Pirelli tyre test will take place over two days at the Yas Marina circuit during the week following the 2018 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

George and Robert will share driving responsibilities, with the young Brit getting his first laps as a Williams driver in the morning of day one before handing over to Robert for the afternoon session. That order will be reversed for day two with Robert running in the morning before George concludes day two of the test.

The test is aimed at evaluating 2019 candidate tyres on behalf of the Formula One tyre supplier Pirelli. Williams is excited to have this opportunity to assess the new tyres and for 2019 confirmed drivers, George and Robert to get behind the wheel of the FW41 to support the development going into next season.


22 November 2018 - 11h41, by Emmanuel Touzot 



