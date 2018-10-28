Logo
F1 - Rival teams eye Ferrari’s disgruntled Binotto - report

"Mercedes and Renault showed their interest"

Mattia Binotto could be eyeing the exit door at Maranello.

Recently, amid Ferrari’s mysterious 2018 championship slump, rumours of an internal conflict between team boss Maurizio Arrivabene and Binotto, the technical boss, raged.

But it then emerged that Arrivabene has secured a new contract through 2021.

"Ferrari’s competitors have quickly reacted and Mercedes and Renault have asked questions of Mattia Binotto," F1 journalist Luis Vasconcelos told the Finnish newspaper Turun Sanomat.

It is believed Binotto’s own Ferrari deal runs out at the end of the year.

"According to our Italian sources, Binotto has told (new Ferrari CEO) Louis Camilleri that it’s ’him (Arrivabene) or me’," Vasconcelos added.

"Mercedes and Renault showed their interest immediately."


