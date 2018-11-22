Daniel Ricciardo has admitted his move from Red Bull to Renault for 2019 is "terrifying".

Speaking to The Players Tribune, the Australian revealed that amid a difficult 2018 season with the energy drink-owned team, it was a difficult decision to accept a rival offer from Renault.

"I’ve talked about rolling with the punches, but man, even I get sore after a while," he said.

However, he said Red Bull has not just been his employer, it is his "family".

"They gave me my break, and without Dr Marko spotting me all those years ago, I don’t think I would have been able to make my way to F1, to my dream job," said Ricciardo.

But the 29-year-old said that mid-season, he decided to "listen to my heart" and make a decision to start a new adventure.

"Change is scary — it’s fu**ing terrifying," said Ricciardo. "And I know the next part of my journey won’t always be easy, but I had to take this step to try to be the best version of me."

He predicts he will have a "right good cry" when he steps out of his Red Bull for the last time in Abu Dhabi, but also expects his next adventure to be "as fun as the first".