Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Ricciardo is worth top dollar - Prost

"Money is not a problem but it has to be justified"


17 September 2018 - 12h20, by GMM 

Paying the big bucks for Daniel Ricciardo is an expense that Renault can fully justify.

That is the view of Alain Prost, an F1 legend who is now an ever-present special advisor for the French carmaker’s works team.

He told the Guardian newspaper he is "very happy" with his current role.

"Every time I can see something that is needed then I am there," said the Frenchman.

Prost, a quadruple world champion who is now 63 years old, said Renault is an "interesting" challenge that is different to anything a top team like Mercedes could offer him.

"Mercedes, they’re at the top and I don’t think I would have the motivation," he said. "Now it’s so difficult to get back to the top that I find it very interesting."

Prost said the goal is to help Renault not just win the world championship by 2020, but to be a top team that is then "always a top team".

But Renault is determined not to become a Mercedes or Ferrari-style spender, he insisted.

"We are not going to spend money unless we know that it is worth it. Mercedes and Ferrari may have a different philosophy."

Snapping up Ricciardo at the end of his Red Bull contract, for example, is an important signing for Renault.

"Daniel is more expensive than other drivers," Prost concedes. "When you need that to help the team we did it. Money is not a problem but it has to be justified.

"We have two top drivers, maybe one of the best lineups in F1 today," he said, also referring to Nico Hulkenberg. "They are Renault drivers, not owned by Red Bull or Mercedes.

"It shows everybody outside and inside that we want to do the best, the right choices at the right moment."


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Race (337 photos)
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Pre-race (194 photos)
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Saturday (519 photos)
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Friday (611 photos)
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Thursday (318 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Race (430 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Pre-race (324 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Saturday (562 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Friday (598 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Thursday (356 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC


(function() { var loadSirdata = function() { var service = "GS.d"; var config = { pa : "21287", u : document.location.href, r : document.referrer, si : "5", rand : (new Date()).getTime() }; var configParams = []; for(var v in config){ configParams .push(v+'='+encodeURIComponent(config[v])); } var sddanJS=document.createElement('script'); sddanJS.async = true; sddanJS.type = "text/javascript"; sddanJS.src='//js.sddan.com/'+service+'?'+ configParams.join('&'); document.getElementsByTagName('head')[0].appendChild(sddanJS); }; window.__cmp('getVendorConsents', [53], function(result) { if(result && result.vendorConsents && result.vendorConsents[53] !== undefined && result.vendorConsents[53] === true) { loadSirdata(); } }); })()