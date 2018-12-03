Daniel Ricciardo has played down claims he missed out on a Ferrari seat for 2019 because of money.

The Australian is instead heading from Red Bull to Renault, with many believing Ricciardo felt the momentum of the energy drink-owned team had shifted to Max Verstappen.

The Italian publication Automoto thinks Ricciardo fell out with Dr Helmut Marko.

One rumour is that Marko said around the paddock that Ricciardo asked for too much money from Ferrari.

"Who said I asked for too much money?" Ricciardo is quoted as saying by Automoto. "I’d like to know, but I have an idea.

"Yes we talked about it, but I think they had already made arrangements with Leclerc. But I think I still have some more time in F1, so maybe another time it will work out differently."

Marko said in 2018 that Ricciardo’s Renault decision was "strange", with team advisor Alain Prost admitting he regrets the fact that the highly rated 29-year-old won’t have a winning car next year.

"Alain has always been very kind to me," Ricciardo said.

"I know it will be a difficult year, but we can do well — it’s a challenge. Maybe we won’t be winning, but Renault has the right people and the potential to do it, so hopefully it won’t take too long."