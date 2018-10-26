Logo
F1 - Ricciardo, Alonso defend Vettel ’mistakes’

"I know it’s happened a few times but..."

F1 drivers have defended Sebastian Vettel amid suggestions multiple driving mistakes have cost him the 2018 title.

Most recently, three spins have raised eyebrows about the Ferrari driver’s mental state and skills.

"I’ve looked at his on-board and I really can’t say he did anything out of the ordinary," Daniel Ricciardo, who clashed with Vettel in Austin, said in Mexico.

"That’s why I want to defend him. I know it’s happened a few times but I certainly don’t want to tell Seb how to drive a racing car," he added.

Fernando Alonso agrees, saying Vettel’s trio of recent mistakes is "pure coincidence".

"We can’t forget that he’s more under the magnifying glass than most others. It’s about every tiny detail, but I think the spins are more coincidence than driving mistakes," he added.

Vettel himself said that analysis of the spins is understandable, and he may try to approach his attacking moves differently in the future.

"If the car spun, it means something went wrong," said the German.

"Everyone has their opinion, but I don’t think I did anything stupid, even if I know that there were too many incidents.

"But in the future I will still try to use any chance I get, but I’ll try to ensure that the car doesn’t do a U-turn," he added.


26 October 2018 - 08h52, by GMM 



Previous news: Bad second half of 2018 ’incredible’ - Ricciardo

