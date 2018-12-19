Logo
F1 - Renault to keep working over Christmas

"We want to give ourselves the maximum chance"

Staff at Renault’s works F1 team will work throughout the Christmas and New Year period.

That is the news from Cyril Abiteboul, the French works team’s boss.

Renault reached its goal of finishing behind Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull in 2018, but team officials were disappointed they did not more significantly close the actual performance gap.

Therefore, the team will be working hard this holidays.

"We want to give ourselves the maximum chance of having a car and engine that is up to expectations in the winter tests," Abiteboul told France’s Auto Hebdo.

"It remains the essential period to determine the basis of what we will have next season, so we are working every day. Everyone has decided that voluntarily," he added.


19 December 2018 - 09h17, by GMM 



