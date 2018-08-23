Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Renault deficit ’more than 40hp’ - Verstappen

"It’s much, much, much more"


23 August 2018 - 11h05, by GMM 

Max Verstappen has hit out at the performance of his Renault engines.

Playing down his hopes at Spa Francorchamps, the Dutchman says he does not have enough power for the Belgian circuit’s long straights.

"30, 40 horse power?" he told RTL when asked what the deficit is. "No, it’s much, much, much more, and it doesn’t work like that."

Red Bull official Dr Helmut Marko declared this week that, apart from the Renault-bound Daniel Ricciardo, the team lost faith in Renault after years of promise.

"They never got the engine under control," he told Servus TV. "The promise of being competitive never materialised.

"They are not at Mercedes or Ferrari’s performance level, but also in terms of reliability.

"With Honda, we will have a partner who is fully committed, has the human and technical resources, and sees us as the number 1 team.

"At Renault we were just the customer. We were treated fairly, but their own team always had priority. That’s why we accepted the alternative with pleasure," Marko added.


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Ricciardo takes F1 to San Francisco, Monument Valley and Las Vegas
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Race (549 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Saturday (545 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Friday (668 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Thursday (354 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Race (591 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Pre-race (245 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Saturday (606 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Friday (761 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC