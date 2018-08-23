Max Verstappen has hit out at the performance of his Renault engines.

Playing down his hopes at Spa Francorchamps, the Dutchman says he does not have enough power for the Belgian circuit’s long straights.

"30, 40 horse power?" he told RTL when asked what the deficit is. "No, it’s much, much, much more, and it doesn’t work like that."

Red Bull official Dr Helmut Marko declared this week that, apart from the Renault-bound Daniel Ricciardo, the team lost faith in Renault after years of promise.

"They never got the engine under control," he told Servus TV. "The promise of being competitive never materialised.

"They are not at Mercedes or Ferrari’s performance level, but also in terms of reliability.

"With Honda, we will have a partner who is fully committed, has the human and technical resources, and sees us as the number 1 team.

"At Renault we were just the customer. We were treated fairly, but their own team always had priority. That’s why we accepted the alternative with pleasure," Marko added.