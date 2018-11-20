Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Renault CEO arrested in Japan

"Ghosn has been against the F1 project"

 F1


Miniboutik



Carlos Ghosn, the top executive of the Renault F1 team’s parent car manufacturer, has been arrested in Japan.

State prosecutors had earlier questioned the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi CEO on suspicion of under-reporting his $10 million salary.

"Numerous other significant acts of misconduct have been uncovered, such as personal use of company assets," Nissan confirmed.

As a result, Nissan moved to "promptly remove Ghosn from his positions as chairman".

Renault shares in Paris plunged 13 per cent after the news broke, and French president Emmanuel Macron said that with France being a shareholder, he will focus on "the stability" of the Renault company.

It is not clear what impact the news will have on Renault’s works F1 team.

But F1 correspondent Luis Vasconcelos wrote in Turun Sanomat newspaper: "Ghosn has been against the F1 project, so his departure would have hardly any impact."


20 November 2018 - 10h03, by GMM 



Bookmark and Share
Plus
Previous news: Williams set to announce Kubica on Thursday
Next news: Abu Dhabi 2018 - GP Preview - Williams Mercedes
F1
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Race (548 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Saturday (641 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Friday (787 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Thursday (285 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Race (638 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Pre-race (198 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Saturday (622 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Friday (632 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Thursday (527 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

















F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC