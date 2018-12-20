Max Verstappen will have a more significant role at Red Bull next year.

That is the view of Christian Horner, the energy drink owned team’s boss.

Speaking to the Dutch publication Formule 1, Horner is referring to the fact that the more experienced Red Bull driver, Daniel Ricciardo, has left the team.

When asked if he understands why Ricciardo quit for the Renault works team, Horner said: "Not really.

"I’m still surprised, but I respect that he wanted something new."

Horner said he made every effort to change Ricciardo’s mind, "as did Dietrich Mateschitz".

"But I think he’d already made his choice by then. Whether he would take the same decision now? I don’t know.

"But he made his choice and we are very happy with Pierre (Gasly)."

Horner, however, said Frenchman Gasly is the "inexperienced guy" who will sit next to 21-year-old Dutchman Verstappen next year.

"Max is now the experienced one," Horner said. "So the team will be looking towards him more now.

"Pierre of course has the potential to develop and make life difficult for Max. Hopefully they’ll push each other and help to get the best out of each other, just like Max and Daniel did," he added.